Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 130 drones in one day

Eleven civilians were wounded, including two minors, as a result of the attack on Belgorod

BELGOROD, October 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military struck settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 130 drones over the past day, the region's operational command reported.

"Belgorod came under attack by 31 drones, 23 of which were shot down and destroyed. Eleven civilians were wounded, including two minors. The number of victims of the attack on the bus stop compound rose to 10: an 18-year-old girl sought medical attention in the evening. Of the 10 victims, one minor was hospitalized at the Children's Regional Hospital, seven were brought to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, two of them in serious condition, and the other two were released for outpatient treatment. A man who was injured in the attack on an administrative building was also sent home for outpatient care. In Belgorod, one apartment, two apartment buildings, a private house, 15 cars, a commercial facility, a social facility, an administrative building, a garage, and an enterprise were damaged," the statement said.

A total of 47 UAVs attacked the Belgorodsky district, 35 of which were shot down and destroyed. Nine civilians were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy. Private houses, cars, and a commercial facility were damaged. The Borisovsky district came under attack from seven drones, with damage to a commercial enterprise and a car. Two drones targeted the Volokonovsky district, damaging an agricultural enterprise and a car.

Two attacks hit the Valuysky municipal district, using four munitions and ten UAVs, six of which were suppressed. Private houses, a passenger car, and a power line were hit, but emergency responders repaired the damage. The Shebekinsky district came under fire twice, with three munitions fired, and 14 UAVs launched, eight of which were shot down. Private homes and cars were damaged.

Fifteen munitions were fired during four attacks on the Graivoronsky district, along with 14 UAVs, two of which were suppressed and shot down. A man injured in the village of Gora-Podol received all necessary assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Meanwhile, a woman hit in the village of Zamostye did not receive a negative diagnosis. An agricultural enterprise, vehicles, private homes, and a commercial facility were struck in the area.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under two shelling attacks with nine munitions and six drones, five of which were shot down and destroyed. A UAV was shot down by the air defense system over the Prokhorovsky district. No casualties occurred in the two districts.

