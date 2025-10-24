LUGANSK, October 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army, unable to withstand Russian pressure, has retreated to the second line of defense in Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As a result of the clashes, our troops managed to dislodge the Ukrainian militants from their positions and improve the tactical situation on the northern outskirts of the Yarovaya settlement in the DPR. Despite the measures taken earlier, the enemy was unable to hold its front line and was forced to withdraw to the second line of defense located on the southern outskirts of the settlement," he said.

Marochko noted that after the retreat of the Ukrainian army in Yarovaya, most of the settlement turned into a so-called gray zone. At the moment, active fighting continues in this settlement.

On Wednesday, Marochko told TASS that Russian soldiers, having come close to Yarovaya, began fighting for the liberation of the settlement.