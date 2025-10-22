UNITED NATION, October 22. /TASS/. An analysis of the projects that are being carried out at Ukrainian laboratories makes it clear that work may still be underway to develop components for biological weapons, Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of Russia’s delegation, said at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee.

"An analysis of the projects that are being carried out at Ukrainian laboratories leads to the conclusion that work to develop components of biological weapons was, or still is, conducted in close proximity to Russia," he pointed out. "We see this as a direct national security threat," the diplomat added.

Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told the Izvestia daily in March 2024 that according to data available to Moscow, 30 biolabs continued to operate in Ukraine on US orders.