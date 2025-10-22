Law enforcers dismiss as fake news Russia’s alleged strike on kindergarten in Kharkov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian media circulated false information about an alleged strike by the Russian Armed Forces on a kindergarten in Kharkov, a source in the Russian law enforcement bodies told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the source, the strike was delivered at a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) assembly workshop and there was never a kindergarten at the site.

"At 11:00 a.m. today, the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian army’s UAV assembly workshop in the center of Kharkov on Kotsarskaya Street, 7," the source said. "The Ukrainian media immediately started circulating false information that the target of the strike was allegedly a kindergarten, but no kindergarten was located ever in this place."

He explained that Ukrainian propagandists, with the assistance of the Ukrainian Security Service, "found a puppet in the person of Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov, handed him a piece of paper with a text about kindergarten."

Terekhov himself, the source continued, "came up on the fly with an excuse that this mythical kindergarten allegedly worked illegally."

"In addition to all of the above, there are other interesting points: the children in the video footage were dressed in clean clothes after the fire had been put out, the kindergarten does not have its own playground, children's belongings and a pair of scooters were simply piled upon the boards," he said.

Therefore, the source pointed out, another spectacle was staged by Ukraine for Western countries "in order to persuade them to actively throw their money and weapons into the pocket of Zelensky and Co."