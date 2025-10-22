Contacts between Russian, Thai military crucial in current realities — ambassador

SATTAHIP /Thailand/, October 22. Friendly contacts between the military of Russia and Thailand are becoming particularly important in the current difficult situation, Russian ambassador to Thailand Yevgeny Tomikhin said aboard the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, which arrived in Thailand as part of a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

"In the current difficult geopolitical situation, friendly contacts between the military are of a particular importance. Relations between our countries are developing steadily in various fields, including trade, culture, and, of course, tourism. Thailand has become a very popular destination for Russian tourists. Since the beginning of the year, almost 1.4 million Russians have visited here. But we are glad to see Thai friends in Russia, and we are happy to welcome Thai sailors to our ports any time," he said.

Tomikhin said that relations between Russia and Thailand "were founded more than a century and a half ago. They started with contacts of military sailors. The visit of King Rama V to St. Petersburg in 1897, when diplomatic relations between our countries were officially established, was of historical importance. As the Russian ambassador to Thailand, I have been pleased to greet our Pacific Ocean sailors quite often lately. They are very warmly welcomed in the Kingdom of Thailand.

"Such visits are, of course, a symbol of strengthening friendship between the countries, friendship and cooperation between the armed forces. And, probably, it's a reason to learn more useful things from the experience of partners who came here with such weapons systems," he concluded.

The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy arrived on Tuesday at the main base of Sattahip of the Royal Thai Navy. The business call of the Pacific Fleet ships will last until October 25. The visit will also include a joint exercise on communications and maneuvering in the territorial waters of the kingdom.