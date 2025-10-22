GENICHESK, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces had not anticipated a Russian attack on Karantin Island in Kherson, and the Russian assault team swiftly seized control of critical facilities immediately after landing, according to the reconnaissance platoon’s commander, who spoke to TASS.

"The mission was challenging - crossing the water under potential fire and establishing a foothold for further advances," he explained. "Our reconnaissance in force revealed that the enemy did not expect an attack at this particular location. Our troops responded quickly and effectively. Once landed, we immediately took control of the island’s key facilities."

Karantin Island, also known as the Korabel neighborhood, is situated in the western part of Kherson and is connected to the main part of the city by two bridges - a railway bridge and a road bridge. The island hosts four key enterprises, including shipbuilding and ship repair yards.

On August 3, authorities in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson announced an evacuation of the island, citing a disruption in gas supplies. However, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo clarified that Karantin Island had become a military stronghold for Ukrainian forces. "Drone operators and spotters occupy the rooftops of residential buildings here," he said, "from where they fire roving mortars at the left bank, and military equipment and ammunition are concealed within the shipyards."

By September, some residents began returning to the island amid increasing reports of looting by Ukrainian forces. Currently, the island lacks electricity, water, and gas supplies.