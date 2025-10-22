Russia keeps door open for diplomatic solutions in arms control — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia remains open to political and diplomatic solutions in the field of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Nevertheless, we are leaving the door open for political and diplomatic solutions in the future," Ryabkov said at a session in the series of webinars titled ‘The Past and Present of Russian Nuclear Policies and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Field,’ hosted by the Center for Energy and Security Studies with assistance from the Presidential Grants Foundation.

"On September 22, the Russian president put forward a constructive initiative to preserve the existing status quo created by the New START Treaty in relation to the strategic offensive arms of Russia and the United States," he continued.

"The initiative stipulates an extension of both sides’ adherence to the primary quantitative limitations under the New START Treaty for one more year after its expiration in February 2026," Ryabkov stated.

The Russian diplomat noted that this step is aimed at preventing a strategic arms race, maintaining an acceptable level of predictability and restraint in this area, as well as contributing to the goals of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires next February. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5 that the Russian leader’s proposal was "a good idea."

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with a possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual consent.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the golden standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximal possible five years.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The president stressed that before returning to the discussion of the extension of the treaty, the Russian side wanted to understand how New START will take into account not only the United States’ arsenals but also stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, namely the United Kingdom and France.