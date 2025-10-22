Arms control dialogue depends on US ending anti-Russian policy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The resumption of the arms control dialogue depends on the US abandoning its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Anything is possible provided that Washington begins to practically change its, in fact, very hostile approach to Russia and begins to change its policy of imposing various kinds of sanctions, pressure, and so on against us," he told a meeting of the webinar series "The History and Modernity of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Field," organized by the Center for Energy and Security with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

Ryabkov said that this position is well known in Washington.

"At the moment, we don't see any significant changes for the better," he said.