Russia will not allow itself to be drawn into costly arms race — MFA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia will not allow itself to be drawn into a costly arms race, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"We will not allow ourselves to be drawn into a very costly arms race," he said at a session as part of the webinar series entitled The History and Present Day of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Sphere, organized by the Center for Energy and Security with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

The senior diplomat emphasized that "Russia has learned the lessons of history."

"No more such traps," Ryabkov noted. "One thing we know for sure: we have the capabilities and resources to protect ourselves and advance our interests at all times."