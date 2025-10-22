Conditions for Russia-US dialogue on non-proliferation not yet in sight — MFA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Conditions for the start of a professional, results-oriented dialogue between Russia and the US on non-proliferation are not yet in sight, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Overall, I would say that the arms control and non-proliferation agenda has become so dependent on developments and dynamics on other issues, primarily Ukraine and related issues, that I frankly do not see any practical opportunity for Washington and Moscow to begin a professional, realistic, and results-oriented dialogue on any non-proliferation issues," he said.

The senior diplomat was speaking at a session as part of the webinar series "The History and Present of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Sphere," sponsored by the Center for Energy and Security with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

According to him, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran shows how slim the chances are now for any bilateral cooperation with the United States in the area of non-proliferation.