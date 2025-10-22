West needs to seek negotiated solutions to Iran’s nuclear issue — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia believes that the West needs to focus on finding negotiated solutions to the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, there is no reasonable alternative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We believe that Western countries must abandon their selfish aspirations and finally direct their energy not toward destruction, but toward finding negotiated solutions. A settlement surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, like the resolution of other crises in the Middle East, can only be achieved through diplomacy and negotiations. There is no reasonable alternative to this," he said.

Ryabkov was speaking at a session as part of the webinar series "The History and Present of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Sphere," sponsored by the Center for Energy and Security with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.