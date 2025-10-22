Russia, Nicaragua sign agreement on defense cooperation

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/ Russia and Nicaragua have signed an intergovernmental agreement on defense cooperation, which is available on the Russian cabinet’s website containing legal information.

The agreement provides for "the exchange of views and information on issues of mutual interest in the military field, as well as for the coordination of joint efforts to counter challenges and threats and to global and regional security and stability."

Moscow and Managua will also cooperate on international platforms, focusing on key issues of global security and stability.

In particular, the parties agreed to share experiences in implementing national military doctrines, building, reforming and manning their armed forces, and combating international terrorism and piracy. They will also cooperate in the field of radiological, chemical and biological protection. Joint work will be carried out in the field of cybersecurity and mutual assistance in dealing with the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters.

The two counties’ relevant agencies will establish a working group in order to implement the agreement. A military cooperation program will be developed annually.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov signed the document on Russia’s behalf on September 22, which was when he held talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Nicaraguan Army Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo. The Russian defense chief pointed then that bilateral defense cooperation, based "on the principles of trust, friendship, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests," had stood the test of time.