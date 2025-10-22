Ukrainian terrorism outbursts coincide with peace process intensification — diplomat

VIENNA, October 22. /TASS/. Surges of Ukrainian terrorist activities occur simultaneously with any intensification in the peace process, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

"Those who sponsor and control the Kiev puppet regime cannot but know that they [Ukraine] set goals for the destruction and mutilation of people, causing damage to civilian infrastructure," Zhdanova said, speaking at a regular session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"This systematic terror against non-combatants has two key goals — to intimidate the Russian population and disrupt efforts for a peaceful settlement," she continued.

"It is worth noting that the bursts of [Ukrainian] criminal activities in the period from July 2025 coincided with certain international events aimed at achieving peace," Zhdanova added.

The diplomat noted that between July 22 and 24, against the backdrop of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, several Russian regions were hit by heavy artillery fire and UAV attacks, which "caused numerous casualties."

Ukrainian terrorist activities then escalated to their peak during the Russian-US summit in Alaska.

"In the period between August 14 and 17, there was a threefold increase in the intensity of attacks by the Ukrainian military on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk and Bryansk Regions," Zhdanova said.

"The Kiev regime also created a bloody background during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly," she continued. "From September 22 to 28, there was a sharp increase in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia’s Belgorod, Kherson and Kursk Regions."

"On September 23, on the eve of [Ukrainian Vladimir] Zelensky's speech at the United Nations, an attack was carried out on a substation that provided electricity for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Zhdanova remarked.