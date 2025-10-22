Ukrainian forces attack Russia's Belgorod Region with over 10 drones in one day - governor

BELGOROD, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region with over ten drones and more than twelve rounds of ammunition in the past day, the region's operational headquarters reported.

"The Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district, firing four rounds of ammunition in two rounds of shelling and launching eight drones, one of which was downed, at the city of Graivoron and the villages of Bezymeno, Gora-Podol, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Pochayevo, and Smorodino. A man was killed in a drone attack on a passenger car in the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya. He died from his injuries before arriving at the hospital ," the statement on the headquarters’ Telegram channel said.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 rounds of ammunition and launched two drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, three drones at the Shebekinsky district, and one drone each at the Borisovsky and Volokonovsky districts, with no consequences recorded.