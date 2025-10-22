Russia affirms commitments to build first nuclear plant in Kazakhstan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia affirms its commitments to Kazakhstan concerning construction of the first nuclear power plant in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Ermek Kosherbaev.

"Russia is among the leading trade partners of Kazakhstan, the largest investor in the Kazakh economy. Much attention is paid to assisting in provision of energy security through joint thermal and hydro power projects," Lavrov said.

"We welcomed decisions made in June of this year to choose the Russian state corporation Rosatom as the leader of the international consortium on construction of the first nuclear power plant in the republic. I confirmed to my counterpart our readiness to perform in good faith all our obligations in this sphere, in due time and fully," the top Russian diplomat said.

"Relevant authorities are working now on technical and financial parameters, as well as on legal details," the minister added.