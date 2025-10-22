MFA does not confirm Russia, US exchanged non-paper documents on Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov did not confirm reports that Moscow and Washington exchanged non-paper documents, i.e., confidential diplomatic notes, on Ukraine.

"I cannot confirm that there have been any exchanges," the deputy foreign minister told journalists, commenting on media reports.

"I would like to note that the sheer volume of various rumors, false reports, and other information, mainly citing anonymous sources and appearing primarily in the information space controlled by Western media, does not serve the cause. People can no longer discern what is true and what is fiction," Ryabkov said. "I don’t want to be the one to fuel the fire here," he noted.

Reuters previously reported, citing two US officials, that Russia had allegedly sent the US a confidential diplomatic note outlining the conditions for a peace agreement on Ukraine.