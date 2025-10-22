FACTBOX: Ukraine stages another nighttime UAV attack

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, the Defense Ministry reported. The UAV attack damaged commercial facilities in Makhachkala and a factory in the Mordovian Region. TASS has compiled the key details of the incident and its aftermath.

Attack scale

- On-duty air defenses destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over multiple Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, eight UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, four over the Azov Sea and the Leningrad Region, three each over Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Rostov and Pskov regions, two over the Novgorod Region, and one each over the Oryol, Tver, and Tula regions.

Aftermath

- An enterprise in Mordovia was damaged during the attack, the region’s head Artyom Zdunov said on his Telegram channel.

- He noted that emergency services are working at the scene and that all necessary forces and resources have been deployed.

- Several commercial facilities were also damaged in Makhachkala, Dagestan’s capital, the city hall told TASS.

- All city and regional emergency services are on site, Mayor Dzhambulat Salavov said on Telegram.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at airports in Krasnodar, Kaluga, Penza, Pskov, Yaroslavl, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Makhachkala.

- Temporary airspace restrictions in parts of the Leningrad Region affected routes to and from Kaliningrad.

- Air traffic to Kaliningrad has now been fully restored.