Russia’s strategic partnership with African Union built on equality — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia and the African Union have built their strategic partnership on the basis of equality, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeniy Terekhin told TASS.

"Our country’s cooperation with the African Union is built in the logic of strategic and equal partnership which rests on our identical or close approaches to key problems on the global agenda," he said.

The diplomat recalled that the fundamental principles of dialogue, such as unconditional respect to sovereignty and civilizational uniqueness, are committed to paper in the resolutions of the Russia-Africa summits and are specified in the partnership forum’s plan of action up to 2026. "This mechanism ensures a high intensity and regularity of contacts at all levels. We consider the African Union as a pillar of the continental architecture of security and Africa’s authoritative voice in the global arena, which advocates ideals of a fairer polycentric world order," Terekhin emphasized.

According to the Russian ambassador, practical cooperation between Russia and Africa covers a wide range of areas and is characterized by high dynamics. Thus, more than 30 productive contacts have been held this year alone. "Priority attention is focused on facilitating the buildup of Africa’s own potential, including by means of training personnel in the areas of peacekeeping, election monitoring, digitalization, and agriculture," he noted.

He lauded the Russia-Africa Expo business forum that was held in Moscow in October as a major instrument of expanding trade and economic ties. "The awarding of the first Tolstoy International Peace Prize to the African Union in September 2024 during a ceremony held at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater can be seen as a visible manifestation of the recognition of the African Union’s contribution to ensuring regional and global stability. A symbolic cheque for $278,000 was handed over in Addis Ababa this August, with the money being transferred to the African Union’s Peace Fund," Terekhin recalled.

Such steps, in his words, vividly demonstrate Russia’s commitment to peace and sustainable development in Africa. "The 19th annual consultative meeting and the 10th informal seminar between the UN Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa on October 16-18 was another important event," he noted. "The meetings were co-chaired by Russia and Botswana, with the participation of Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations. Key attention was focused on settling pressing conflicts in the continent, including near Lake Chad, in the Sahara-Sahel zone, in Sudan and South Sudan, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia was also discussed."