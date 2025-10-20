EU seeks to disrupt any peace efforts on Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The EU has moved to "active subversive efforts" ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, seeking to disrupt any peace efforts in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview.

"We, of course, see and hear what is happening 'around the perimeter' due to the misunderstanding of what is going on. The EU and the aggressive Western European community have moved on to what they call active subversive actions," Zakharova said. "Once again, there have been statements and threats," the diplomat pointed out.

"We understand what they want to do. I mean the Western European community fueled by former American ultra-liberal attitudes. Of course, they want to disrupt any peaceful aspirations, from talks about peace negotiations to actual actions," she noted.

"It's clear that they're trying to escalate the conflict as they did in 2022 by disrupting the peace talks requested by the Kiev regime, which our country made possible," Zakharova pointed out. "They have been doing this all these years, periodically camouflaging their actions with statements about alleged peace and alleged peace initiatives. In reality, they are doing everything they can to escalate the conflict. It is difficult to say how much they realize what they are doing, given the number of unprofessional people in charge of all these Western European countries. These people lack professionalism in terms of education, experience, and vocation," the diplomat stressed. According to her, they are "just talking heads who are fed the appropriate ideas.".