LUGANSK, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 4,200 servicemen and foreign mercenaries in a week of fighting on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South, and West during the reporting period amounted to about 4,230 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, which is 185 more than in the previous reporting period. The enemy suffered the greatest manpower losses in the area of responsibility of the West battlegroup, which operates in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman areas, as well as in areas occupied by the Ukrainian armed forces in the LPR," he said, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that, during this period, Russian forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 73 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 104 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as nearly 400 enemy combat vehicles.