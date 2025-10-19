Family head always enjoyed indisputable authority with all Russian peoples — Putin

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the solemn event dedicated to the All-Russian Father's Day holiday, noting that the head of the family has enjoyed indisputable authority among all the peoples of Russia from time immemorial.

"The head of the family has always enjoyed indisputable authority among all the peoples of our multinational country. And therefore it is gratifying that this wonderful holiday, designed to emphasize the enormous role of the father in the upbringing of the younger generation and in the fate of every person, enjoys broad public support," reads a telegram posted on the Kremlin's website.

The head of state stressed the importance for today's men and young people to strive to live up to the high rank of head of the family, cherish family values, be hard workers and wise mentors, reliable support and elder friends ready to share their knowledge and life experience with their children and loved ones, support them in difficult times, and help them achieve their goals.

The president also sent warm congratulations to the participants of the special military operation, who today defend the freedom and independence of the Fatherland and honorably continue the military and patriotic traditions of their families, fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. "We are sincerely proud of your steadfastness, bravery and courage," Putin concluded and wished the participants of the solemn event success and all the best.

On October 19, Father's Day is celebrated in Russia. It was established by a 2021 presidential decree "to strengthen the institution of the family and increase the importance of fatherhood in the upbringing of children." According to the document, this holiday is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of October.