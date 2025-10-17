Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in two hours

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions in a span of two hours on Friday evening, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) on October 17, Russian air defense systems destroyed 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: nine over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Belgorod Region, six over the Bryansk Region, two over the Volgograd Region, two over the Orel Region, one over the Kursk Region, and one over the Rostov Region," it said.