Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A total of 336,000 people signed contracts to serve in the Russian Armed Forces in 2025, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev announced.

"Overall, the situation with contract recruitment across the country looks satisfactory. We just had a meeting about it," Medvedev said in a video statement on his VKontakte page. "In total, we've got 336,000 people who signed up this year, plus 28,000 volunteers. Those are the latest numbers," the politician said, sharing the statistics.

According to him, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part." "The importance of this work cannot be overstated. I wish you success in the future," he said after familiarizing himself with the work of a military commissariat in the Astrakhan Region.