Kiev troops send dozens of drones to attack Energodar every day — mayor

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, October 17. /TASS/. Over the past few months, Ukrainian troops have been launching dozens of drones towards the city of Energodar every day, said Maxim Pukhov, mayor of the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"The situation has been particularly tense over the past two months," he told TASS. "There are days when on average 15 drones are sent to attack the city. This shows, that the armed forces of Ukraine have a certain plan of warfare. When the weather is not favorable, they save them for later. In other words, twice as many drones will fly to the city on the following day to attack its infrastructure."

Earlier, the mayor told TASS that Ukrainian drone attacks on Energodar’s civilian infrastructure have become more frequent than last year.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitpol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporozhye NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops and attacked by drones.