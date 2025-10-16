Truce in Gaza must be stable for rebuilding to start — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. For the reconstruction of Gaza to begin, it must be confirmed that the truce will be a lasting one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

"The truce in Gaza, the ceasefire in Gaza, must, of course, be sustainable to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and later to a large-scale work to rebuild the infrastructure of the Palestinian enclave, which was almost completely destroyed during the fighting, otherwise all our efforts to create conditions for the return of internally displaced persons and refugees will not be successful," Lavrov said.

"These are serious questions. And here it is very important to resolve them in such a way so as not to undermine the prospects for a full implementation of the UN decisions on the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Earlier, Israel said that all 20 hostages released from captivity in the Gaza Strip on October 13 had arrived in the country.

On October 10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the government had approved a deal to release all hostages.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had struck a deal on the first stage of the peace plan, which involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line in Gaza.