Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and completed the liberation of the settlement of Alekseyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,415 troops along engagement line in past day — latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 190 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 220 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 460 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 290 troops, two armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 80 troops and five artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Korchakovka, Pavlovka, Proletarskoye, Kondratovka, Varachino and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in the area of the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, a surface-to-air missile system, a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, 10 motor vehicles and two Western-made field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic surveillance station, an ammunition depot and nine materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Moskovka, Petrovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Stepanovka, Ivanopolye, Seversk, Berestok, Kondratovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle and a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Novonikolayevka, Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vladimirovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 460 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoye, Novouspenovskoye, Uspenovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region, Danilovka, Privolye and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Olgovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region, Primorskoye and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian army personnel, 14 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector in past day

Russian troops struck energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage facilities over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, storage facilities of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 142 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 142 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 142 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 90,281 unmanned aerial vehicles, 632 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,518 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,600 multiple rocket launchers, 30,478 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,011 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.