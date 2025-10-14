NATO, EU increasing risk of unintended clash with Russia — ambassador to Belgium

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. NATO and the European Union are on an escalatory path that increases the risk of an unintended military clash with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar, who is also responsible for the currently absent Russia-NATO contacts, said in an interview with TASS.

"Contrary to common sense, NATO and the EU continue to follow an escalatory path that increases the risk of an unintended clash and is fraught with the most negative consequences for global stability," the ambassador noted.

"We note with regret that, despite all the statements by the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin's statement at the Valdai Forum that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO, the frenzy of Westerners continues unabated. The anti-Russian fervor of the traditionally vocal Baltic states and Poland has recently been increasingly joined by once sober-minded European powers, such as Germany. Statements by Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Germany is 'already in a state of conflict with Russia' are interspersed with calls by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to 'prepare for war' with our country 'in the next five to seven years.'"

"It seems that one of the main targets of this disinformation campaign is US President Donald Trump, who is being persuaded to take a 'hard line' in "regarding Moscow and dragging us into a confrontation," the senior diplomat warned.

"The problem, unfortunately, is not only in the warlike rhetoric, but also in the actual steps being taken on the ground. Within NATO, this is demonstrated by the new NATO standards for reaching 5% of GDP on defense by 2035, which in practice will result, in particular, in the allocation of astronomical sums to the purchase of military equipment. This is despite the fact that the alliance's total defense budget is already estimated at over $1.5 trillion, representing 55% of global military spending," he stressed.

"The European Union has also actively joined in unwinding military spiral. During the latest, 5th meeting of the College of European Commissioners for Defense and Security, to which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was invited, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need to develop military potential, defense capabilities, and "flagship projects"—the European "drone wall," "Eastern Flank Watch," "Missile Shield," and "Space Defense Shield." Let me remind you that we are talking about plans for an economic and political organization, not a military bloc," the Russian ambassador concluded.