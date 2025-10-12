37 Ukrainian drones shot down over several Russian regions on Sunday evening

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Thirty-seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russia regions, the Black and Azov Seas on Sunday evening, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) on October 12, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 37 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 17 over Crimea, 15 over the Black Sea, two over the Kursk Region, two over the Azov Sea, and one over the Belgorod Region," it said.