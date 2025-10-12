Kremlin aide points to Anchorage agreements as "guiding star" for Ukraine settlement

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The "guiding star" on the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He also noted that continued military pressure is necessary to advance the diplomatic process.

TASS has compiled the main points from the official’s statements.

Ushakov confirmed that closed-channel contacts between Moscow and Washington continue, though he noted Kiev's current unwillingness to engage in peaceful settlement.

"If we are talking about settling the Ukrainian conflict, then the guiding star is the agreements that the two presidents reached in Anchorage," Ushakov stated, adding that "[The Kiev regime] does not want [peace], so to advance these agreements, we must fight, we must convince people. Not everyone is convinced yet." He emphasized that while work between Russian and US colleagues continues behind the scenes, visible progress requires overcoming Ukrainian resistance.

Ushakov also expressed sharp criticism of European attitudes toward Russia, stating he was "surprised that against the backdrop of these lies, against the backdrop of [hatred for Russia], the Europeans could consolidate so much."

He lamented that reasonable voices in Europe are "immediately drowned in waves of hatred," and characterized the situation as one where "the degree of consolidated hatred of Europeans towards Russia is such that this hatred is difficult to ‘drill through,’ even using an US drill."

The Kremlin aide attributed this environment to prolonged exposure to "so many baseless accusations against Russia that some started to believe them," creating what he described as an "extremely unfavorable" climate for nuanced dialogue.