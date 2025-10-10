MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The prize money set aside for the Nobel Peace Prize really should be used to serve a good cause, like medical care for children or preserving natural resources, as that is what the award's namesake would have wanted, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"It would be better if they (the Nobel Peace Prize funds - TASS) were directed toward curing children, helping victims of emergencies, and conserving natural resources, that is, for the benefit of humanity, as Nobel intended," Volodin wrote on his Max channel.

Commenting on the decision to award the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Volodin argued that the Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for funding political puppets, with its resources used to support uprisings and revolutions.

"The Nobel Peace Prize has turned into a political bargaining chip. The funds of the scientist and inventor are being misused to sponsor opposition movements and revolutions. Under the guise of what was once a prestigious award, puppet masters are effectively financing their political proxies," Volodin wrote.