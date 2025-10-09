UN should be repaired, and not written off — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Problems within the United Nations' operations do not justify the idea of dismantling the organization; rather, they highlight the need for reorganization to align with contemporary realities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

"When a machine stalls or even gets stuck, do we simply discard it? No, we repair and restore it. Eighty years have passed since the UN's founding, during which time significant political shifts have reshaped the world. Nonetheless, the organization remains the 'cornerstone' of the modern international system and a foundation for genuine multipolarity," he emphasized. "Thanks to its broad representation and universal character, the UN can play a leading role in tackling today's pressing challenges - armed conflicts, poverty, famine, climate change, terrorism, and disparities among nations. Yet, the necessity to adapt the UN to current realities is increasingly apparent, especially regarding reforms to the Security Council. Russia supports this endeavor."

Vershinin also highlighted the importance of addressing the historical injustices stemming from decolonization and the emergence of new sovereign states. He underscored the need for fairer representation of the world's majority - Africa, Asia, and Latin America - on the Security Council.

"Despite the well-known issues within the UN, we continue to leverage its platforms to promote Russia’s perspectives on key global matters. During the high-level week of the 80th General Assembly session, the Russian delegation engaged in numerous bilateral meetings," Vershinin noted. "We also participated in various multilateral events organized by G20, BRICS, and the CSTO."

Referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's detailed speech at the General Assembly, Vershinin recalled Russia's fundamental assessments of the current international landscape and urgent global issues.

"The discussions reaffirmed that Russia maintains a broad network of friends and like-minded partners among the countries of the global majority. These nations are committed to constructive cooperation with Russia. I am confident that through collective effort, we can make significant strides toward achieving the lofty goals outlined in the UN Charter," he concluded.