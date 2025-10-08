MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The aim of forced mobilization in Ukraine is to free up living space for other European countries by exterminating the Ukrainian population, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

The official spokesperson called the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine "a true genocide and annihilation of the Ukrainian people."

"Western sponsors are linking the amount of military supplies to the Kiev regime to the increase in the number of mobilized troops in Ukraine," she noted. "In other words, they're paying Vladimir Zelensky for killing Ukrainian citizens. This is an old Central European idea, already tested and proven in the ideology and philosophy of European countries in the 1930s and 1940s: to exterminate the Slavic population in Eastern European territories, including Ukraine."

Zakharova noted that "there is active discussion on Ukrainian social media about the Kiev regime’s intention to recruit approximately one and a half million people into the army in the near future," regardless of age or health. "Reports have surfaced about the impending closure of Ukraine's borders on November 1st, practically general mobilization," she noted. "In reality, this will result in another wave of so-called 'meat assaults' - further, genuine extermination of the Ukrainian population with Zelensky’s hands. Information has also surfaced on social media about the beginning of a roundup of former Ukrainian military personnel who were previously discharged due to health reasons but are now deemed fit for service and being sent to the frontlines. Apparently, the authorities have decided to avoid budgetary expenses for the upkeep of former frontline soldiers in this way, while also getting rid of veterans dissatisfied with the Zelensky regime, who, with their experience and authority, were capable of somehow asserting themselves."

Zakharova recalled that in September, the Zelensky regime pushed through the Verkhovna Rada a law creating a unified information system for the social sphere.

"This means that Ukrainian citizens will not be able to avoid a complete military registration," she concluded. "Under the guise of digitalization and concern for the citizens of the Ukrainian state, the Kiev regime will gain access to the so-called digital profile of every Ukrainian, including location, and this, accordingly, will allow Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices to increase the effectiveness of what has been called a 'human hunt'."