Russia urges US to carefully reconsider before sending Tomahawks to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow urged Washington to weigh carefully before transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We call on the US to fully assess the consequences of such a step a thousand times. And we would like to stress that our enemies will not achieve their aims through pressure or intimidation. The objectives that our president and supreme commander-in-chief has set will be fulfilled in any case," the senior diplomat said, commenting on possible Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev.

US President Donald Trump said on October 6, in response to a question about the possibility of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev, that he did not seek a further intensification of the Ukraine conflict. The US leader noted that he had "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries but gave no further details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that the use of Tomahawk missiles would directly involve US troops, "which would mark an entirely new, qualitatively different stage of escalation, including between Russia and the United States." Putin added on October 5 that Washington’s possible decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would ruin positive trends in Russia-US relations.