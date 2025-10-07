Top Afghan diplomat vows to ensure absence of foreign bases in country — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that he would not permit the establishment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and top diplomat’s advisor Zamir Kabulov said.

"The top Afghan diplomat firmly stated that Afghanistan and its government will not permit the establishment of foreign military bases on their territory. This includes the Bagram base," he said at the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan.

According to the envoy, Russia does not intend to deploy its bases in Afghanistan. "This is absolutely ruled out. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he categorically opposes the deployment of military bases in Afghanistan and neighboring states," Kabulov noted. "Russia has no such plans or intentions," the diplomat added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Afghan authorities with consequences if they refused to hand over the Bagram base to the US.