MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is plotting a false flag operation where a civilian vessel belonging to a foreign state in Europe will be attacked by Russian traitors, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"According to the British plan, a group of Russian traitors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces is to carry out an attack on either a Ukrainian Navy ship or a civilian vessel of a foreign state in a European port. The group members have already arrived in the UK for training in sabotage. After the terrorists are 'discovered', the plan is to announce that they were acting on 'orders from Moscow,'" the statement said.

According to the SVR, London's calculations are based on the assumption that the Russophobic European political elites "will readily accept the false narrative of 'malicious Kremlin agents' to justify the need for additional military aid for Ukraine and the militarization of a 'united Europe' to combat 'Russian aggression.'"

The SVR also noted that London is furious that years of British efforts to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia and turn it into a pariah state are falling apart. This explains why the cabinet of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his special services plan to respond to Russia's successes in the Ukrainian theater of war with "another vile provocation."

Crude approach

"It is noteworthy that Ukrainian militants are to be supplied with Chinese-made underwater equipment. The equipment seized during the 'investigation' is to be presented as 'ironclad proof' of China's support for Russia's so-called armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

The SVR emphasized that in the UK, which "was once rightly called 'treacherous Albion,'" they believe that such a crude fabrication will mislead many experienced politicians. "Apparently, London's rapid slide to the sidelines of world history has affected the strategic thinking of the British special services and those in power. The tools remain the same – pitting the world's major players against each other. But in the current geopolitical environment, it no longer works," the SVR concluded.