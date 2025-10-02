SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The established multipolar world order is a consequence of the Western countries' attempts to establish global hegemony. The world is currently undergoing transformation, and we must be prepared for any changes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the Valdai Forum.

The Russian head of state detailed the successful advances of the Russian armed forces and the losses of Kiev, urged European ruling circles to address their own countries’ problems instead of engaging in anti-Russian hysteria and assessed the pragmatic approach of the new US administration to international issues.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian leader.

New world and absence of predetermination

The current global environment, marked by rapid and often dramatic changes, requires readiness for any development, individual responsibility is especially significant, "the stakes in the current situation are extremely high."

A multipolar world has already taken shape: "Virtually nothing is predetermined. Everything could unfold in different ways. Much depends on the precision, deliberateness, restraint, and thoughtfulness of each international actor’s actions."

In a multipolar world, all countries must seek common ground for their interests. No one is ready to play by rules set some place overseas."

"The relationships within the global majority, the prototype of political practices necessary and effective in a polycentric world, are based on pragmatism and realism, a rejection of bloc philosophy, and the absence of rigid, unilaterally imposed obligations or models with senior and junior partners."

The "bloc attitude" of some countries aimed at triggering a confrontation is senseless and anachronistic.

New international organizations, such as BRICS and the SCO, are developing today in the "spirit of 21st-century diplomacy": "They are not against anyone; they are for themselves."

Loss of Western hegemony and mantra of Russian threat

The power of the United States and its allies peaked at the end of the 20th century; however, there is not, and never will be, a force capable of ruling the world and dictating to everyone "how to breathe": "Attempts were made, but they all ended in failure."

European politicians are trying to patch up holes in the European "edifice" by creating an image of Russia as an enemy.

"The ruling elites of united Europe continue to whip up hysteria. It turns out that war with the Russians is almost on their doorstep. They repeat this nonsense, this mantra, over and over again."

"Frankly, I feel like telling them [European politicians], calm down, get some rest, and finally, deal with your own issues.’"

Moscow is closely monitoring the escalating militarization of Europe, and Russia's response measures "will not be long in coming."

"There are those who hold out hope to achieve their goals, to deliver, as they say, a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia," but even the "most obtuse hardheads" will soon realize that it is impossible.

The Conflict in Ukraine

"The responsibility for the failed efforts to stop them [the hostilities] is borne not by the majority but by the minority. This primarily refers to Europe, which constantly escalates the conflict; there can be seen no other goal that they pursue today."

The West and their "servants in Kiev" consider the people of Ukraine expendable material, a "destructive tool in others' hands."

The Russian Armed Forces are steadily creating a buffer zone along the entire line of engagement, "this work is proceeding smoothly, calmly, and according to plan."

"As of today, the Russian army is the most combat-ready army." The Russian Armed Forces have suffered losses, but they are far fewer than those of the Ukrainian military.

Russian troops have captured two-thirds of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and have placed Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic under their full control. The settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region is under the Russian army’s control and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region is half-controlled and its full capture is a matter of time. Russian troops have entered Seversk, Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and need to liberate just 0.13% of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

There is "confusion in the ranks of the Ukrainian military; they do not understand what is happening on the front line." The Ukrainian army lost about 44,700 troops at the engagement line in September, with irretrievable losses accounting for a half of this figure. From January to August, a total of 150,000 Ukrainian servicemen deserted.

The Kremlin has expressed hope that Kiev will find the strength to meet at the negotiating table.

Relations with United States

Russia’s and the United States’ "outlooks on numerous global problems do not converge," but "for major powers, this is actually normal."

Solutions to the contradictions between Russia and the US that would satisfy both sides are possible: "Whatever the disagreements, if we treat each other with respect, then bargaining, even the toughest and most persistent, will still aim to reach a consensus, and this means that mutually acceptable solutions are possible."

The current US authorities state their interests directly, without unnecessary hypocrisy: "It’s always better to clearly understand what other persons are up to and what they’re trying to achieve than to try to discern the real meaning in a series of understatements, ambiguities, and vague hints."

"We see that the current US administration is guided primarily by the interests of its own country."

During the visit to Alaska, the restoration of bilateral relations was discussed, as they are "not just at an impasse, but at the lowest level in all of recent memory."

American leader Donald Trump is a comfortable conversation partner; he knows how to listen and hear.

Russia is ready to support US President Donald Trump’s proposal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip if it leads to the creation of two separate states, as this step is the key to a "final resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

Trump’s statement referring to Russia as a "paper tiger" may have been made ironically.