Statements regarding Tomahawks may be distraction from problems in US — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that Washington's statements about its readiness to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles in the Ukrainian conflict stem from domestic problems in the US and the need to divert public attention from them. The Russian leader outlined this position at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Previously, participants in the discussion raised a question about the possible supply of these systems.

"This is also a way to somehow distract attention from domestic problems," Putin remarked in response.