Trump knows how to listen and hear; he is a comfortable conversation partner, Putin says

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. American leader Donald Trump is a comfortable conversation partner; he knows how to listen and hear, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club’s plenary session.

"In my opinion, President Trump - we've known him for a long time, he likes to shock and embarrass the audience a little, we all see it, the whole world sees it - but he's basically the kind of person who knows how to listen; oddly enough, he listens, hears, and reacts. So, basically, [he's] a comfortable conversation partner, I would say," Putin noted.

"The fact that we've made an attempt to find, to search for, and to find possible solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, is a good thing," he added.