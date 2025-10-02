EU plan to use Russian assets to fund Ukraine is criminal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union’s plan to use Russian assets to benefit Ukraine is criminal, and there will be no avoiding the consequences of this move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Actions suggesting changes in the legal status of Russian assets will no longer mean freezing or blocking, but rather the arbitrary disposal of someone else’s property - that is, plain theft," she said. "No pseudo-legal tricks by lawyers from European capitals can hide or negate the criminal nature of these intentions. They are obvious to the whole world."

Zakharova added that the initiators and participants in such expropriation measures will face consequences. "I think they are aware of this," she noted.

Zakharova also warned that any attempt by the European Union to seize Russian property would be met with a harsh response. "Russia has a sufficient arsenal of countermeasures and the means for an appropriate political and economic response," the diplomat stressed. "Ultimately, it will be European taxpayers who bear the cost of [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen’s schemes," she concluded.