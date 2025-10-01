Russia to initiate process of electing UN Secretary-General in October — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. Russia plans to initiate the process of electing a new UN Secretary-General during its presidency of the Security Council of the world organization in October, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Yes, indeed, we are planning to start the process during our presidency," he said when asked a respective question at a press conference on the occasion of the transfer of UN Security Council chairing functions to Russia in October.

The procedure for electing the next Secretary-General begins with the formation of a joint letter from heads of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations. "Yesterday I visited UN General Assembly President [Annalena Baerbock] to brief her on our presidential program for the Security Council, and I raised the question with her (about electing Secretary-General - TASS), she is in full agreement. We decided that we'll prepare zero draft," Nebenzya said.

He noted that the preparation of document takes a certain amount of time, and it will not necessarily be made public in October. "I hope that by the end of the year, or maybe earlier, we can expect that such a letter will find way out," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

The term of the current head of the global organization, Antonio Guterres, ends on December 31, 2026. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has formally declared his candidacy for the next UN Secretary-General.