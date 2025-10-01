Russian, Abkhaz, South Ossetian foreign ministers talk implementing high-level agreements

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level with his Abkhaz and South Ossetian counterparts, Oleg Bartsits and Akhsar Dzhioev, a message from the Russian foreign ministry stated.

"During the talks, which took place in a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the shared commitment to intensifying joint efforts for the progressive development of alliance and partnership was emphasized. Particular attention was paid to fulfilling the agreements reached following the meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the President of the Republic of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, and the President of the Republic of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev, on May 10 during the ceremonial events in Moscow celebrating the Great Victory," the ministry noted.

The Russian foreign ministry added that the meeting addressed current aspects of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing the treaty-legal framework, implementing joint projects in socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and deepening foreign policy coordination.

"The talks demonstrated the high level of mutual understanding and trust between the three countries and provided significant impetus for the expansion of their cooperation," the diplomatic service emphasized.