Russia to continue comprehensive support for Abkhazia, Lavrov says

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide comprehensive support to Abkhazia’s growth and security, as both nations benefit from this, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during talks with his Abkhaz counterpart, Oleg Bartsits.

At the start of the meeting, Lavrov congratulated Bartsits on Abkhazia’s Independence Day, celebrated in the republic on September 30.

"On our part, we will continue to offer comprehensive support to sovereign and independent Abkhazia in its development and security. This fully serves the interests of our peoples," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

He also noted that Bartsits recently undertook several official foreign visits. "We are certainly interested in hearing about your impressions today," Lavrov added.