Putin’s speech at Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday to focus on polycentric global order

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. In his speech at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club tomorrow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will underscore the concept of a polycentric world order, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a news briefing.

"(The Club’s meeting running currently - TASS) will be titled `The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use’. And the discussion will center on that idea," Peskov said. "This is a new world order, and [the president will underscore] its main tenets and where it will lead to <…> as well as where everybody will find themselves in a polycentric and multipolar world order," he explained.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "how to adapt to this new system is exactly what Valdai meetings discuss."

The Russian head of state is expected to address the meeting after 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), Peskov added.

The 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club titled, "The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use," is taking place in Sochi from September 29 - October 2. It has gathered 140 participants from more than 40 countries. Experts, including those from Britain, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa, will give speeches.