Third round of Russia-US talks on removal of irritants to be held before end of autumn

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The third round of Russian-US talks on eliminating irritants in bilateral relations will definitely be held before the end of autumn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"It will definitely happen before the end of autumn. There are no dates right now, and all this is under discussion," Ryabkov noted.

On February 27 and April 10, two rounds of negotiations took place in Istanbul, focusing on restoring the functionality of the Russian and US embassies and addressing various bilateral concerns.

During these consultations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev led the Russian delegation, and Sonata Coulter, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, headed the US team. While the first meeting without the press lasted more than six hours, the second one continued for five and a half hours.