MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The weapons that Ukraine may send to Africa are highly likely to fall into the hands of terrorist groups, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security, told TASS.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Kiev had reached agreements with several African nations to provide them with excessive weapons produced for the Ukrainian armed forces. He said that export revenues would be spent on the weapons that Ukrainian forces lacked. However, Zelensky neither provided a timeframe or named those countries.

"As for the potential recipient countries, we can assume that it’s about the militants that are active in Mali and other members of the Alliance of Sahel States. Besides, there are also groups active in Sudan, Libya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Ivanov pointed out.

The expert noted that according to the information available to the Officers Union for International Security, all these groups are already receiving weapons from Ukraine through various channels. "That said, I expect that if Ukraine eventually starts sending weapons abroad, the deliveries will be directed to terrorists," Ivanov stressed.