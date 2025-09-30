Russian forces encircle Ukrainian battlegroup near Ambarnoye in Kharkov Region

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces have encircled the Ukrainian battlegroup stationed near the settlement of Ambarnoye in the Kharkov Region and need to advance by 1.5 km to complete the encirclement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The successes of our troops have led to a serious deterioration in the tactical situation for the Ukrainian military command as the enemy’s battlegroup stationed in Ambarnoye and its outskirts has already been encircled by our troops. Russian troops need to advance by 1.5 km along the flanks to complete the encirclement of Ukrainian militants," the military expert said.

Ukrainian soldiers are "stubbornly holding on to" Ambarnoye as the settlement "has an advantageous strategic position," he added.