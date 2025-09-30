Russian forces launch offensive on Drobyshevo in Donetsk region — military expert

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces have launched an offensive on the settlement of Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after the liberation of neighboring Derilovo, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"After the liberation of the settlement of Derilovo in the DPR, Russian forces continued advancing in the southern direction, additionally expanding the area under their control on the flanks. As of now, active preparatory measures are underway for the liberation of Drobyshevo," the military expert said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on September 27 that its Battlegroup West had liberated the settlement of Derilovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.