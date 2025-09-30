Russia, India to hold consultations ahead of Putin's visit

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia and India will hold consultations on regional issues and discuss Ukraine and the Middle East in Moscow today. Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov and Indian Prime Minister’s Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor will co-chair the meeting.

According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, "the talks will focus on the situation in South Asia and the Middle East, and the sides also plan to exchange views on the situation around Ukraine."

The press service noted that the consultations are being held ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India at the end of the year.

In August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national security adviser Ajit Doval visited Moscow and met with the Russian head of state and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.