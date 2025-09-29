Russian embassy accuses London of staging Bucha provocation

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. By promoting its unfounded version of events in Bucha, the UK is helping Ukraine hide the truth and exposing its involvement in the staged provocation, the Russian embassy in London said in a statement released in connection with a report in The Sunday Times newspaper.

"The Sunday Times has published a piece on Bucha, using Ukrainian fabricated narratives on alleged war crimes. In spring 2022, the Bucha falsification was used to disrupt talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. For those readers who value logic and facts over emotions, we suggest reflecting on the following. During the stay of Russian servicemen in Bucha there were no complaints about them doing anything wrong. It was publicly confirmed by the Mayor of the town, Anatoly Fedoruk, the day after our military units had left," the statement said.

"Only two days after their withdrawal, western reporters ‘accidentally’ had the ‘luck’ to film bodies, neatly positioned along the main street of Bucha, and broadcast that footage to the world. It appeared that no one had noticed them for two days, and then, suddenly, everyone’s vision cleared. This is simply impossible," the embassy emphasized.

The Russian diplomats recalled that, according to the initial results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Bucha, which were published on April 24, 2022, in The Guardian newspaper, most of the civilians died "as a result of artillery shelling from fragments of 122mm anti-personnel projectiles of Ukrainian D30 howitzers." "This conclusion confirms the fact that the victimsdied not from the firearms, allegedly at the hands of Russian servicemen, but rather from the strikes of the Ukrainian army that had been keeping under fire of its heavy artillery, tanks and multiple-launch rocket systems the southern outskirts of Bucha, including residential areas, round the clock," the statement said.

Falsifications by London and Paris

The Russian embassy added that "two weeks after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, 18 forensic medical experts from the French Gendarmerie Forensic Institute arrived there." "The French have been reticent about the details of their experts' activities and no report from the French investigators and gendarmes on the outcomes of the ‘investigation’ has ever been published. According to French political analyst Jacques Hogard, the reason is that some of the elements of the report laid the blame on the Ukrainians and in this way, the French criminologists encouraged the falsification of the Bucha events," the statement noted.

The Russian embassy pointed out that the UK, which chaired the UN Security Council in April 2022, refused to convene an extraordinary meeting on Bucha, "thus assisting the Ukrainian side in concealing the truth." "Persistent promotion of the Bucha ‘case’ by London clearly points at the originators of this staged provocation. It would probably be too much to expect the British media to focus efforts on investigating the Bucha victims’ identities. None of them had even launched a journalistic investigation, even though such inquiries are standard practice for far less high-profile incidents," the Russian diplomats concluded.