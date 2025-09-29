Over 23,500 facilities built, restored in Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. More than 23,500 residential buildings, social and other facilities have been built and renovated in Donbass and Novorossiya since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video address on the anniversary of the reunification of four historical regions with Russia.

According to him, "a large-scale program of socioeconomic development has been launched - in essence, the revival of our ancestral, historic Russian lands."

"More than 23,500 facilities have been built or renovated in Donbass and Novorossiya since 2022. These include housing and schools, modern medical centres, sports facilities and advanced youth centres. Energy, communications, utilities and transport systems are being upgraded. Already 460 kilometres of utility networks and 6,350 kilometres of roads have been laid or modernized," Putin emphasized.

According to him, the residents of the liberated cities and towns are having a difficult time due to "many urgent, pressing problems," including issues of water supply, access to quality medical care, and so on. At the same time, the president pointed out that it is necessary not only to rebuild what was destroyed during the fighting, but also to put in order the infrastructure "that had been neglected for decades."

"Yes, much remains to be done. But every task we have set will, without doubt, be accomplished," Putin said, noting that the necessary conditions will be provided to unlock the enormous potential of Donbass and Novorossiya. "These territories will become places where new families are created, children and grandchildren are raised, and opportunities grow for education, creativity, self-realisation and professional advancement," the president said.